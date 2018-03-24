Politicians asking for PSL 2018 passes

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Politicians want to get their hands on free passes of the Pakistan Super League 2018 final to be played on Sunday.

It seems as if cricket fever has gripped the entire country as Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the high profile match at National Stadium.

The tickets for the match were sold out in a matter of hours.

Najam Sethi had earlier stated that there is a lot of pressure regarding the tickets and passes of the match.

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair had urged the nation to forget the “pass culture” and buy tickets to watch the matches.

Sindh Assembly member Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan requested Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take MPAs from Karachi to the final as well.

The PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali was also asking for free pass of the final.
Story first published: 24th March 2018

 

