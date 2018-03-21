Players willing to play in Pakistan be included in next PSL draft: Mushtaq

LAHORE: National Cricket Academy head coach and former Test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad has said that Pakistan Super League has gained the status of one of the world’s top T20 leagues and only those foreign players be part of its next editions player draft who signed the contract to play in Pakistan.

“It was quite unfortunate that leading foreign players opted against traveling to Pakistan to play the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League which has undermined the strength of their respective side and dented their prospects in progressing in the grand event “, he told APP here on Wednesday.

He said PSL is now a world known T20 cricket brand and there is no need to give extra money to the foreign players, other than the contract amount, in case they play matches in Pakistan.

“Only those foreign players be part of the next edition of the PSL who sign contract to fulfill their commitment to play matches in Pakistan,” he said.

Answering to a question, he said those franchises which are offering extra amount to visit Pakistan for playing cricket are not setting a good trend and the foreign players should be paid according to their contract, no matter where they will be playing.

The former spin wizard was of the view that PSL has its established itself as a top cricket league around the globe and in case foreign players are not willing to participate in it even then the spectators will thong the stadiums to watch its matches.

“That stage is not far when the whole PSL will be played at home grounds in different parts of the country,” he asserted.

To a question, he said Pakistan was ‘favourite’ against West Indies in the three match T20 series starting from April 1 at Karachi.

“Considering our team’s performance in the T20 matches, I am optimistic that it will beat the Caribbean team,” he said.

“Our team is balanced in many ways and it also has the added advantage of home ground and crowd”, he said. “What I have assessed from the statements of Pak team’s head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmad that they will be selecting young performers of the PSL in the team helping them to further underline their talent and to boost their experience and by that way new talent will be inducted in the team”. – APP

