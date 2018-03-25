Najam Sethi thankful to Govt, forces for PSL security

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: PCB Chairman Najam Sethi thanked the security forces and Sindh government for ensuring proper security arrangements for the PSL final.

LIVE UPDATES: Fans ecstatic as cricket finally returns to Karachi

He was addressing the spectators gathered at the stadium to witness the PSL final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

“I want to make it clear that this PSL does not belong to me and neither does it belong to any security institution or any political party – it belongs to you, the people of Pakistan,” he said.

Sethi said the brave son of soils rendered huge sacrifices to make Karachi a peaceful city, adding that "we will show the world that we are a peacful and cricket loving nation".

The PCB chairman said the West Indian team is coming to Karachi next month and urged the cricket fans to come to the stadium when the visitors arrive to play the three-match T20 series.
