Multan Sultans dethrone Karachi Kings to lead points table

March 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
Multan Sultans dethroned Karachi Kings by taking the top spot in the PSL points table on Monday, after the latter suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Islamabad United a day earlier.Â 

All it took was one game to change the equation as far as the PSL points table is concerned. After Ronchi's fiery innings and Sami's impressive bowling sank Karachi Kings on Sunday, Islamabad United moved to fourth place.

The loss secured the top spot for Multan Sultans as Karachi Kings slumped to the number two spot. Peshawar Zalmi secured the third spot while Islamabad United are number four on the table.

With two wins in their kitty, Quetta Gladiators are on number five while Lahore Qalandars sit at the bottom with no wins in the tournament so far.

The tournament will resume from March 6 as players are resting today.
