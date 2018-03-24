Manzoor Wassan predicts winner of PSL 2018

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




KARACHI: PPP leader Manzoor has predicted that Islamabad United will be crowned Pakistan Super League 2018 champions.

The provincial minister made the prediction while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV.

The Pakistan People's Party leader also made predictions regarding return of international cricket.

“International cricket will resume in Pakistan by the end of this year and it is a possibility that it will start with the tour of Sri Lanka,” Wassan said.

Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday.
Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 24th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Politicians asking for PSL 2018 passes

March 24, 2018 1:07 pm

Will meet rivals in good mood during PSL 2018 final: MQM leader

March 24, 2018 12:25 pm

The rules for fans coming to the PSL 2018 final Sunday in Karachi

March 24, 2018 12:20 pm

Watch: Darren Sammy dances in jovial mood

March 24, 2018 12:04 pm

Islamabad United reach Karachi for PSL 2018 final

March 24, 2018 10:58 am

Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United to practice at National Stadium

March 24, 2018 10:05 am

 

Full Programs

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 24 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 24 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.