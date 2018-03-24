The buses are painted in green colour.They are parked in Federal Urdu University ground which is parking area for the spectators.The shuttle service will be running from entry points as part of the security plans for the fixture in the city.The vehicles will also bring the spectators back to the parking lot after the final comes to an end.Some specific roads of Karachi will be closed for traffic as part of security arrangements put in place for the final scheduled at National Stadium.The final of this yearâ€™s edition will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

