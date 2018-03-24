A look at the shuttle service for PSL 2018 final

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League 2018 final is just hours away and the shuttles which will carry the fans to the stadiums have reached Karachi.

The buses are painted in green colour.

They are parked in Federal Urdu University ground which is parking area for the spectators.

The shuttle service will be running from entry points as part of the security plans for the fixture in the city.

The vehicles will also bring the spectators back to the parking lot after the final comes to an end.

Some specific roads of Karachi will be closed for traffic as part of security arrangements put in place for the final scheduled at National Stadium.

The final of this yearâ€™s edition will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.
