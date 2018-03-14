Karachi PSL 3 final tickets from March 15

PRESS RELEASE

KARACHI: After nine long years, a PSL final match will be played in Karachi and fans can buy tickets online through Yayvo.com, the official partner from March 15.Â

VisitÂ Yayvo.com/psl-ticketsÂ to reserve your tickets. After getting a confirmation email, you can collect the tickets from designatedÂ TCS Express CentersÂ from March 19.

The eliminator rounds will be played in Lahore on March 20, 21. Tickets for Gaddafi Stadium are available on Yayvo.com.

Customer guide

Tickets will go live from March 15 at 12am on Yayvo.com.

Tickets are booked when you pay online.

Customers are requested to activate their cards for online transactions.

Confirmed tickets can be collected from designed TCS Express Centers from March 19.

The prices and enclosures for the Final Match tickets are:

Yayvo.com has promoted PSL with aÂ shoppingÂ festival, offering up to 75% discounts on LED TVs, mobile phones, home and kitchen accessories in collaboration with Meezan Bank and EasyPaisa.

Yayvo.com is the official online partner ofÂ Karachi Kings, sellingÂ official merchandise including jerseys, cups, caps, bags and uppers.

Story first published: 14th March 2018