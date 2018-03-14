Karachi PSL 3 final tickets from March 15

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

PRESS RELEASE

KARACHI: After nine long years, a PSL final match will be played in Karachi and fans can buy tickets online through Yayvo.com, the official partner from March 15.Â 

VisitÂ Yayvo.com/psl-ticketsÂ to reserve your tickets. After getting a confirmation email, you can collect the tickets from designatedÂ TCS Express CentersÂ from March 19.

The eliminator rounds will be played in Lahore on March 20, 21. Tickets for Gaddafi Stadium are available on Yayvo.com.

Customer guide

Tickets will go live from March 15 at 12am on Yayvo.com.

Tickets are booked when you pay online.

Customers are requested to activate their cards for online transactions.

Confirmed tickets can be collected from designed TCS Express Centers from March 19.

The prices and enclosures for the Final Match tickets are:

Yayvo.com has promoted PSL with aÂ shoppingÂ festival, offering up to 75% discounts on LED TVs, mobile phones, home and kitchen accessories in collaboration with Meezan Bank and EasyPaisa.

Yayvo.com is the official online partner ofÂ Karachi Kings, sellingÂ official merchandise including jerseys, cups, caps, bags and uppers.


Published in PSL 2018

Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

NADRA centers in Karachi to remain open 12 hours a day

March 14, 2018 3:17 pm

IG Sindh answers questions regarding fake encounters, Rao Anwar

March 14, 2018 2:45 pm

Javed Afridi throws dinner to boost Zalmi’s morale

March 14, 2018 2:45 pm

Met police investigating death threats issued to Sadiq Khan

March 14, 2018 2:20 pm

Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner to register protest

March 14, 2018 1:56 pm

PSL 2018: Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars

March 14, 2018 1:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.