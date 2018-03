LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings are fully geared up for the second eliminator being played today in the third edition of Pakistan Super League at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 07:00 PM PKT.

New players have been made part of the Karachi Kings as Shahid Afridi is not likely to play today’s match owing to knee injury. However, any announcement regarding Imad Wasim’s return will be made by afternoon.

Imad was injured while taking a catch in a face-off versus Lahore Qalandars on Muhammad Amir’s ball on March 12. Eoin Morgan captained the team in the succeeding matches.

The Kings’ new entries are batsmen Mukhtar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar and Danish Aziz.

Zalmi’s Tamim Iqbal left for Bangladesh after he sustained injury. Yellow team’s skipper Darren Sammy will play despite the injury. Sammy played yesterday’s match against Quetta Gladiators in the same injured state.

In case, today’s showdown does not take place owing to the rain, Kings will qualify for the final on the basis of better run rate.

Today’s winners will take on Islamabad United, who had already qualified for the final of this year’s edition after thrashing Karachi Kings in the March 18 qualifier.

Story first published: 21st March 2018