

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings are fully geared up for the second eliminator being played today in the third edition of Pakistan Super League at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 07:00 PM PKT.

New players have been made part of the Karachi Kings as Shahid Afridi is not likely to play today’s match owing to knee injury. However, any announcement regarding Imad Wasimâ€™s return will be made by afternoon.

Imad was injured while taking a catch in a face-off versus Lahore Qalandars on Muhammad Amirâ€™s ball on March 12. Eoin Morgan captained the team in the succeeding matches.

The Kingsâ€™ new entries are batsmen Mukhtar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar and Danish Aziz.

Zalmiâ€™s Tamim Iqbal left for Bangladesh after he sustained injury. Yellow teamâ€™s skipper Darren Sammy will play despite the injury. Sammy played yesterday’s match against Quetta Gladiators in the same injured state.

In case, todayâ€™s showdown does not take place owing to the rain, Kings will qualify for the final on the basis of better run rate.

Todayâ€™s winners will take on Islamabad United, who had already qualified for the final of this year’s edition after thrashing Karachi Kings in the March 18 qualifier.

Story first published: 21st March 2018