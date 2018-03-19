Karachi Kings arrive in Lahore for PSL Eliminator



LAHORE: Karachi Kings flew to Lahore to play a playoff match in third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 21.

Strict security arrangements were put in place on the route from Lahore airport to the hotel.

Meantime, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finalized arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium where two eliminators will take place on March 20 and 21.

Kings received sound hammering in the qualifier at the hands of Islamabad United in Dubai on Sunday.

In Sundayâ€™s showdown, Luke Ronchi shattered Kingsâ€™ bowling attack by blasting the fastest half-century in PSL history off just 19 balls, while chasing 155-run target.

Ronchi was unstoppable with aggressive batting with 94 runs off 39 balls with the help of five sixers and 12 boundaries. He guided the team to the most convincing win in the PSL history with 45 balls remaining.

Despite Sundayâ€™s drubbing, Kings are not eliminated as they will take on the winners of the first Eliminator taking place between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium on March 20.

The two eliminators of this yearâ€™s tournament will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21 in Lahore.

Strict security arrangements are being made for the two matches as shops and offices located around the stadium will remain close for three days.

Nishtar Sports Complex will remain close for all kinds of traffic.

Story first published: 19th March 2018