Karachi here we come: Darren Sammy

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Darren Sammy expressed his delight of coming to Karachi to play the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 in a tweet.

“Karachi here we come,” the Peshawar Zalmi skipper tweeted.

He said that he was proud of his team for making it to another PSL final.

“Peshawar Zalmi is in another PSL final. Really proud of my team including staff and owners,” he added.

He thanked the Almighty for smiling down on him and his team on his son Darjhan’s birthday.

Winner of PSL 2016 Islamabad United will take on the champions of 2017 edition Peshawar Zalmi on March 25 at Karachi.


