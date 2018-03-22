LAHORE: Darren Sammy expressed his delight of coming to Karachi to play the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 in a tweet.

“Karachi here we come,” the Peshawar Zalmi skipper tweeted.

He said that he was proud of his team for making it to another PSL final.

“Peshawar Zalmi is in another PSL final. Really proud of my team including staff and owners,” he added.

Thank you Lord for smiling down on me and my team on my Son Darjhan’s Birthday. Peshawar Zalmi is in another #hblpsl final. Really Proud of my team including staff and owners.. One more to go guys.. Karachi Here We Come..#Final #humzalmi #ClarasBoy #ChocolateMan #BlessingsO… pic.twitter.com/7YgbW7nzcK — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 21, 2018

He thanked the Almighty for smiling down on him and his team on his son Darjhan’s birthday.

Winner of PSL 2016 Islamabad United will take on the champions of 2017 edition Peshawar Zalmi on March 25 at Karachi.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018