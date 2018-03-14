Javed Afridi throws dinner to boost Zalmi’s morale



DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United sailed through to the knockout round of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) that is already ending its first phase.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi hosted a special dinner for the squad to encourage them to put up a good show in the upcoming faceoff.

The Zalmi were encouraged to pull off good performance to enhance chances of staying in the competition.

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators already made it to the playoffs round with 12 and ten points respectively.

With four points, Lahore Qalandars are out of the tournament due to their dismal performance. Zalmi are tailing at the end of points table just above Qalandars.

With two matches still remaining, Zalmi stand at the risk of being shown the door if they continue being perched at the bottom of the points table.

Zalmi will take Karachi Kings on March 15 and Lahore Qalandars on March 16.

To boost up the morale of the team, Javed Afridi arranged a dinner for the teammates. Watch some glimpses of the dinner here:



Story first published: 14th March 2018