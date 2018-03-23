Half of next PSL season to be held in Pakistan: Sethi

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




KARACHI: Chairman PCB Najam Sethi on Friday said that the half of the next season of Pakistan Super League will be played in Pakistan.

Talking to Samaa, Sethi said the board will try to prepare four to five stadiums for the fourth PSL season.

“The half of PSL 2019 will be held in Pakistan if stadiums are prepared in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Peshawar,” said PCB chairman.

Sethi said that he will deliver what he is promising to Pakistani cricket fans.

“I want to hold double weekend matches next year,” he said, adding that there will be games in UAE on Thursday and Friday and in Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday.

The final of PSL 2 and the eliminators of current season were successfully held in Lahore. For the first time in many years, foreign players are going to play in Karachi’s National Stadium in the final of the tournament between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Karachi will also host West Indian cricket team in April for a three-match T20 series.
Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 23rd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Power breakdown hits parts of Karachi

March 23, 2018 8:14 pm

Video: Peshawar Zalmi’s departure for Karachi

March 23, 2018 7:37 pm

Security beefed up as Karachi braces for PSL final

March 23, 2018 6:02 pm

CJP rules out imposition of judicial martial law

March 23, 2018 4:49 pm

Fireworks show Lahore’s patriotic spirit on Pakistan Day

March 23, 2018 3:31 pm

Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi for PSL title

March 23, 2018 3:05 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.