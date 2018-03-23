Half of next PSL season to be held in Pakistan: Sethi

Talking to Samaa, Sethi said the board will try to prepare four to five stadiums for the fourth PSL season.“The half of PSL 2019 will be held in Pakistan if stadiums are prepared in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Peshawar,” said PCB chairman.Sethi said that he will deliver what he is promising to Pakistani cricket fans.“I want to hold double weekend matches next year,” he said, adding that there will be games in UAE on Thursday and Friday and in Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday.The final of PSL 2 and the eliminators of current season were successfully held in Lahore. For the first time in many years, foreign players are going to play in Karachi’s National Stadium in the final of the tournament between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.Karachi will also host West Indian cricket team in April for a three-match T20 series.

Story first published: 23rd March 2018