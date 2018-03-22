Reporting by: Sajjad Haider
PESHAWAR: A cobbler and his son announced that they will reward Peshawari chappals to Pakistan Super League 2018 champions.
They have already started making the shoes, which will be given to the champions on Sunday.
“It is Pakistan’s victory at the end, despite whoever wins. We will gift the shoes to the winner,” he said.
“This is our custom,” he added.
The final of the 2018 edition will be played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday at Karachi’s National Stadium.
