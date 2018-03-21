CJP Saqib Nisar visits Gaddafi Stadium

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Wednesday visited Gaddafi Stadium and watched the second Eliminator of Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

The CJP was accompanied by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi, as cheering crowd filled the stadium supporting their favourite teams in the sensational match.

PCB has gradually revived the international cricket in Pakistan as improved security made it possible to host the PSL final in Lahore in March last year.

The winner of todayâ€™s match will meet Islamabad United in the final at Karachi on March 25. All necessary arrangements have been made in Karachi for the final of Pakistan Super League’s third edition.


