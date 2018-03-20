Ban enforced on water bottles, selfie sticks for PSL eliminators

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Cricket fans have been prohibited from carrying water bottles and food items inside the Gaddafi Stadium for the Pakistan Super League eliminators.

Selfie sticks along with laser lights will not be allowed inside the stadium.

A ban has also been enforced on lighter and matches.

There will be no entry into the stadium without national identity card.

Over 18,000 security personnel will be serving duty for the two fixtures in Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the first eliminator of this year’s edition. The winner will go on to face Karachi Kings in the second knockout game.

The team which wins the second eliminator will play Islamabad United in the final.

 


