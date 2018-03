LAHORE: Final touches are being given to the arrangements for the Pakistan Super League 2018 matches in Lahore.

Police, Dolphin Force and other security institutions did a flag-march on the route and the areas near the local hotel on Friday.

The plan of deployment of Pakistan Army inside the Gaddafi Stadium has been completed.

Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel will serve duty inside Nishtar Sports Complex and stadium.

Story first published: 17th March 2018