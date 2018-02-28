PSL fixing: Shahzaib Hasan banned for one year

February 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
Be the first to comment!

LAHORE: The Anti-corruption Unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the verdict of the PSL spot fixing case against Shahzaib Hassan today (Wednesday).

According to the verdict, one-year ban has been put on the batsman Shahzeb Hassan besides imposing a fine of one million rupees.

He was facing charges of secretly persuading cricketers to indulge in spot-fixing and match-fixing practices and not informing the board officials about contacts with bookies.

The anti-corruption tribunal commenced hearing of Shahzaib Hassan case on 21st April last year.

Shahzaib Hasan, who represented Karachi Kings last year, was the fifth player to be suspended in the spot-fixing probe.

He was suspended on March 17 last year and charged with three violations of the Pakistan Cricket Boardâ€™s anti-corruption code. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Stokes steers England home in second New Zealand ODI

February 28, 2018 6:18 pm

PSL 2018: Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators

February 28, 2018 12:55 pm

England win toss and bowl in second New Zealand ODI

February 28, 2018 6:31 am

A look at PSL points table

February 27, 2018 8:52 pm

David Warner mulls political career

February 27, 2018 7:07 pm

Mathews ruled out of tri-nation series in Sri Lanka

February 27, 2018 6:53 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.