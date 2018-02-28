PSL fixing: Shahzaib Hasan banned for one year

LAHORE: The Anti-corruption Unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the verdict of the PSL spot fixing case against Shahzaib Hassan today (Wednesday).

According to the verdict, one-year ban has been put on the batsman Shahzeb Hassan besides imposing a fine of one million rupees.

He was facing charges of secretly persuading cricketers to indulge in spot-fixing and match-fixing practices and not informing the board officials about contacts with bookies.

The anti-corruption tribunal commenced hearing of Shahzaib Hassan case on 21st April last year.

Shahzaib Hasan, who represented Karachi Kings last year, was the fifth player to be suspended in the spot-fixing probe.

He was suspended on March 17 last year and charged with three violations of the Pakistan Cricket Boardâ€™s anti-corruption code. – APP

Story first published: 28th February 2018