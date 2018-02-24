DUBAI: Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh fixture of the 2018 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Dubai international cricket stadium on Sunday.

The match will begin at 09.00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Karachi Kings began their campaign with a 19-run victory over two-times runners up Quetta Gladiators.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, lost their opening match of the campaign to Multan Sultan by seven wickets but got back on the winning ways as they beat champions of 2016 edition Islamabad United.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir and Usman Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shakib Al Hasan, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar and Wahab Riaz.

Story first published: 24th February 2018