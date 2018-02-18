Cricketers reach UAE for PSL 3

February 18, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
Be the first to comment!

DUBAI: Cricketers are arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to details, many cricketers with the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Kumar Sangakkara have already reached Dubai for the tournament which kicks off on 22nd February 2018.


Email This Post

Story first published: 18th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Islamabad United stars paint the capital red

February 18, 2018 2:51 pm

Viral video in Indian media spreads false propaganda on UAE

February 15, 2018 11:21 pm

PSL 2018: Tickets go on sale

February 15, 2018 11:02 pm

Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 59 runs in exhibition match

February 15, 2018 10:25 pm

England batsman Rikki Wessels, pacer Umaid Asif join Peshawar Zalmi

February 15, 2018 8:43 pm

Inzamam says ‘too many T20 matches’ damaging cricket

February 15, 2018 2:28 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.