Cricketers reach UAE for PSL 3

DUBAI: Cricketers are arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to details, many cricketers with the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Kumar Sangakkara have already reached Dubai for the tournament which kicks off on 22nd February 2018.

Three legends in one frame. They made an impact in their own capacity on Pakistan and International Cricket @captainmisbahpk @REALsaeedajmal pic.twitter.com/CGD4DLyGlE — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 18, 2018

The captain of defending champions @PeshawarZalmi, the fan favourite @darensammy88 has reached Dubai. See him in action in the opening game of #HBLPSL 2018.

Have you booked your 🎟️?

Buy your tickets now: https://t.co/QeVsAbIqCL#DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/mPjoAyAfZS — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2018

The Peshawar Zalmi players had their first practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai earlier tonight. Gearing up for the #HBLPSL in fine fashion! #YellowStorm #HumZalmi pic.twitter.com/m4uaIW4G54 — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 17, 2018

Warm welcome to the Qalandar @Cam12Delport who joined us today for #HBLPSL 2018. The South African is keen to put on a big show for @lahoreqalandars #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/8940E10eyr — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2018

Story first published: 18th February 2018