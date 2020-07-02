An inside look at Karachi’s 2020-21 budget district wise

The budgets for five of Karachi’s districts were presented on Wednesday. It included the fiscal year 2020-21 budgets for districts West, Malir, Korangi, Central and East.

All five were tax-free budgets.

A day earlier, District South approved a Rs5.35 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

Here’s a district-wise breakdown of the budgets:

West

West DMC Chairman Izhar Ahmed Khan presented a budget of Rs5.37 billion with a surplus Rs0.5million.

It is a tax free budget with a Rs2.17 billion allocation for development works. Khan said this is 40% of the budget.

Non-development works were allocated Rs3.19billion – 60% of the budget.

The West district expects an amount of Rs3.84 billion in Octroi Zila taxes by the Sindh government. It expects to collect Rs300 million as income from property tax.

Khan said the district has raised salary increase by 10%.

Malir

A surplus budget of Rs2.92 billion for fiscal year 2020-21 was presented by Malir DMC Chairman Jan Muhammad Baloch. It was approved unanimously by the council members and has a surplus of Rs1.2 million.

The expected income stands at Rs2.92 billion, while the expenses were estimated at Rs2.922 billion. In the budget, Rs1.19 billion has been allocated to development.

Baloch said the income of the DMC is getting affected for the last four months because of the coronavirus.

He said the corporation is gets its bulk revenue income from Landhi and Malir cattle markets, but due to the pandemic, the revenue recovery has been affected.

Record development works have been done in Malir DMC in the last four years, he said.

Korangi

The Korangi DMC presented a Rs4.394 billion budget for 2020-21. It was presented by Korangi DMC Chairman Nayyar Raza and approved unanimously.

It has a surplus of Rs0.9million.

The total estimated income is Rs4.394 billion, which includes Rs4.19 billion expected to be received as OZT share by the Sindh government and Rs200 million as expected income from the corporation’s resources.

The total expected expenses have been estimated at Rs4.393 billion.

In his budget speech, Raza said the DMC was not getting its proper OZT share from the Sindh government for the last four years.

He said the Korangi DMC has a shortfall of Rs1.88 billion in its OZT share—which affected development works and the performance of the municipal corporation.

He said 58% of the total DMC income is being spent on salaries so it is difficult to work on development projects with the remaining 42% income.

The Korangi chairman said the Sindh government has given control of the education and health departments to the DMC, but does not release additional salary amounts of the employees of these departments.

Central

District Central presented a budget of Rs7.99billion with no new tax imposed on civic facilities.

The district’s chairman, Rehan Hashmi, presented it.

The total expected income in it is Rs79,91,066,025 with estimated expenses of Rs79,90,001,000. It is a surplus of Rs1.65million.

As per the budget document, the DMC Central will get an estimated amount of Rs6.47billion as Octroi Zila tax from the Sindh government and Rs40.45 million as grant-in-aid by the Sindh government and KMC.

The Central DMC will get an estimated amount of Rs280 million as property tax and Rs29 million as challan fees against different services provided by the Central DMC.

The district will pay Rs5.68 billion in salaries, Rs10.98 million for repair and maintenance works and Rs1.67 billion for development.

Hashmi asked the Sindh government to increase the district’s OZT share so the public’s issues could be resolved.

The DMC administration has faced a tough time due to the non-release of the complete OZT share by the Sindh government in last few years.

He said the Central DMC is getting its bulk of funds by the Sindh government and grant-in-aid and non-availability of these funds created problems for the administration in releasing salaries.

East

East DMC Chairman Moid Anver presented a Rs2.82 billion budget with an allocation of Rs840 million for development.

The development fund for each council member was increased from Rs5 million to Rs15 million.

Establishment, contingency and repair and maintenance allocation was Rs1,985 million.

Anver said development work has been done equally in all union councils without any discrimination.