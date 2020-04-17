Govt has its priorities wrong: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto is not pleased with how the government is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

He criticised the centre’s policies in a series of tweets on Friday.

Bilawal says the federal government has its priorities wrong.

Our value for profit over human life is driving our response to a health crisis, he wrote, adding that the whole country could suffer because of the government’s policies.

“In the middle of global pandemic, we have not announced major relief packages for our doctors, nurses, frontline fighters or even daily wage earners who have been hardest hit by lockdown. However, Pakistan has announced major relief for construction industry during #COVID2019,” Bilawal said.

He called for the government to support the healthcare system, laborers and those who need it most.