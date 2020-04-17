Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Govt has its priorities wrong: Bilawal

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Govt has its priorities wrong: Bilawal

Photo: FILE

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto is not pleased with how the government is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

He criticised the centre’s policies in a series of tweets on Friday.

Bilawal says the federal government has its priorities wrong. 

Our value for profit over human life is driving our response to a health crisis, he wrote, adding that the whole country could suffer because of the government’s policies. 

“In the middle of global pandemic, we have not announced major relief packages for our doctors, nurses, frontline fighters or even daily wage earners who have been hardest hit by lockdown. However, Pakistan has announced major relief for construction industry during #COVID2019,” Bilawal said.

He called for the government to support the healthcare system, laborers and those who need it most.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.