Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 1 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Saudi Arabia has told Pakistan not to prepare a Hajj agreement as the coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

Saudi Arabia Hajj Minister Dr Saleh bin Taher Benten told the Pakistani government in a letter written on Thursday that there should be no agreement till the coronavirus situation is clear.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has been addressed in the letter.

He wrote that the Saudi government is taking measures to remain careful.

The Saudi minister said the kingdom is closely monitoring the situation and will tell Pakistan about any updates relating to Hajj arangements.

The letter read that Saudi Arabia is concerned for the life and health of the pilgrims. 

