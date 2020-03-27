Govt ‘unhappy’ with prisoners release, Islamabad court asks why

The Islamabad High Court wants to know why the government is not happy with the release of under-trial prisoners.

The chief justice, in a three-page order, has summoned the law secretary, deputy commissioner and attorney-general on Saturday at 10am.

The court said that a news story, titled “Government unhappy with IHC decision to release UTPs”, was published in an English newspaper The Express Tribune. According to the story, some people in the law ministry did not want the under-trial prisoners to be released from the Adiala Jail.

“It appears that officials of the law department who are reported to have talked to the reporter had not read the orders and directions passed by this court,” the verdict says. The orders were passed keeping in view the policy of the federal government and the unprecedented risk of spread of the coronavirus in Central Prison, Rawalpindi, it added.

“It is public knowledge that the living conditions in the prison are intolerable. The prison is overcrowded and the conditions of hygiene are reportedly deplorable,” the chief justice writes in the verdict. The court passed the order to “protect the fundamental rights of incarcerated prisoners had passed the orders”

The court has asked the law secretary to explain why officials are reportedly giving wrong and misleading information as published in the story.

The story’s reporter, Hasnaat Malik, has been summoned too.