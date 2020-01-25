Woman injured in Indian firing along the LoC: ISPR

A woman was injured in “unprovoked” Indian firing in Azad Kashmir’s Chirikot sector along the heavily militarised Line of Control, the ISPR said Saturday.

According to Pakistani military’s media wing, the Indian forces targeted the civilian population in the Chirikot sector. A woman was injured in the firing. She has been shifted to a hospital.

On January 18, Pakistan’s foreign office had summoned Indian Charge d’Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia to record Islamabad’s protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian security forces.

The Indian diplomat was summoned to the foreign office after a 36-year-old woman Shamim Begum was injured in Indian firing in Kotkotera sector.