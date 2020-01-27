Why didn’t PM Khan meet MQM-P leaders on Karachi visit?

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Karachi on Monday. He met with the Sindh chief minister, Grand Democratic Alliance leaders and members of the business community.

However, the prime minister didn’t have any interaction with members of another coalition party — the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Ali Haider invited MQM-P’s Amir Khan on his show Awaz to discuss the development among other issues.

Khan was asked whether it was a message from the federal government that it could function without the MQM-P.

The MQM-P leader said the prime minister wanted to visit their Bahadurabad office during the visit. But the MQM-P first wanted some progress on the issues, he added.

“Asad Umar yesterday told us that the prime minister wanted to visit the Bahadurabad office,” Khan said.

“We told him that we respected the prime minister… but we requested them to show some progress on the MoUs we presented.”

He said Umar also agreed that it was better to hold a meeting after some progress towards issues in urban areas of Sindh.

Asked how he viewed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s meeting with the prime minister.

The MQM-P leader termed it a “positive development,” clarifying that it would not impact the PTI-MQM-P alliance.

To a question about rejoining the federal cabinet, he said his party didn’t enter into an alliance with the PTI for the sake of ministries.

“Issues should be resolved… we are not interested in ministries,” Khan said.

The anchorperson also questioned Khan why his party doesn’t approach the PPP to have the Sindh local body system amended. Haider noted how the PTI couldn’t help the MQM-P get this longstanding demand met.

“As far as the provincial government is concerned, our MPAs are there and they keep having discussions in this regard,” Khan replied.

He also spoke about the PPP’s offer to the MQM-P to join the Sindh government.

“There appeared to be some malafide intentions in the statement to join them by toppling the federal government,” the MQM-P leader said.

“We told them to resolve the city’s issues, empower local bodies across Sindh. You act upon that and we will support you.”

Khan was also questioned about the conflict of interest between the PTI and MQM-P in Sindh’s urban areas.

He said from their meetings with federal representatives, it appeared that they wanted to advance the matters.

However, the MQM-P leader was critical of the PTI Sindh leadership, which he said appeared to be a hurdle in the way of issuance of funds to local bodies.

“The reason for that can be conflict of interest,” Khan agreed.