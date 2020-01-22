War in Iran would be a ‘disaster’ for us: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he told US President Donald Trump that a war in Iran would be a “disaster for us”.

“I spoke to President Trump yesterday and I told him it would be disaster for us if this war starts,” PM Khan said at the World Economic Forum.

“He didn’t say anything,” the premier said when the moderator asked him if President had agreed with him. “I think he understood.”

Tensions have been growing between Tehran and Washington after a US drone targeted Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on January 13. PM Khan had sent Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Tehran, Washington and Riyadh in an attempt to de-escalate the situation in the region.

“In my opinion it would be insanity,” PM Khan said, referring to a possible war between the US and Iran. He said that the issue in Afghanistan hasn’t been resolved. “Iran would even be a bigger problem.”

The premier said that he doesn’t understand why the countries go to war to resolve differences. “You can start a conflict but you don’t know when it will be finished,” he added.

Peace process in Afghanistan

Commenting on ongoing talks between the Afghan Taliban and the US, PM Khan said that the first step should be reaching a political settlement.

“This peace process in Afghanistan is very important,” he said, adding that Taliban and the Afghan government should sit together to find a political solution to this conflict. “We need peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

“There can never be a military solution in Afghanistan,” PM Khan said. He added that he objected to General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s decision to join the US war against terror.

“We should have stayed neutral,” he added.

Tourism in Pakistan

The premier claimed that the tourism in Pakistan has doubled and his government is now inviting investment to tourist resorts.

When asked if terrorism is still a problem for Pakistan, PM Khan said that there is no terrorism in the country and that the security forces have done a great job.