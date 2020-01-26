Sunday, January 26, 2020  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan News

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US Embassy vehicle rams into car in Islamabad, one killed

Photo: SAMAA TV screegrab

A woman was killed and five others wounded after a vehicle of the US Embassy rammed into a car in Islamabad on Sunday, police and eyewitnesses said.

The speeding vehicle, an SUV, jumped a red light at Faisal Chowk, according to eyewitnesses. It hit a Suzuki Khyber car coming from the opposite direction.

Body of the deceased woman and injured persons were shifted to PIMS hospital.

Police arrested the driver of the SUV. A case has been registered against him in the Margalla police station.

However, this is not the first incident involving a US diplomatic vehicle.

In April 2018, a bike rider was killed in the federal capital after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a US diplomat.

Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall, the US military attaché in Islamabad, was driving the car.

The 22-year-old deceased, Ateeq Baig, was an intermediate student. Another man had been wounded in the accident.

The Ministry of Interior had initially placed Colonel Hall’s name on the blacklist, barring him from leaving the country.

The US diplomat was allowed to leave Pakistan in May 2018 after US officials assured that he would face action at home.

