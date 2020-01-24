Friday, January 24, 2020  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Two alleged terrorists arrested during Rangers operation in Karachi’s Orangi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Two alleged terrorists arrested during Rangers operation in Karachi’s Orangi

File Photo

Two alleged terrorists were arrested during an operation conducted by the Sindh Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department Thursday night in Bismillah Colony in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

“We have seized weapons from both of them,” said a Rangers official. “Both terrorists, Mansoor and Fazal, admitted to their crimes in police custody,” he said.

The accused reportedly confessed to holding police officers hostage, attacking vehicles and guard-posts of the Rangers and other ‘terrorist’ activities in the city.

The police had been on the lookout for them for a while and had put a bounty on their heads. Mansoor’s prize money was Rs3 million and Fazal’s was Rs2 million.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.