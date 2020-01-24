Two alleged terrorists arrested during Rangers operation in Karachi’s Orangi

Two alleged terrorists were arrested during an operation conducted by the Sindh Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department Thursday night in Bismillah Colony in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

“We have seized weapons from both of them,” said a Rangers official. “Both terrorists, Mansoor and Fazal, admitted to their crimes in police custody,” he said.

The accused reportedly confessed to holding police officers hostage, attacking vehicles and guard-posts of the Rangers and other ‘terrorist’ activities in the city.

The police had been on the lookout for them for a while and had put a bounty on their heads. Mansoor’s prize money was Rs3 million and Fazal’s was Rs2 million.