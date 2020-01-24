Friday, January 24, 2020  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Twice-divorced PM says Hollywood responsible for Pakistan’s ‘destroyed family system’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Twice-divorced PM says Hollywood responsible for Pakistan’s ‘destroyed family system’

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the “increasing number of divorces” in Pakistan is due to the media content we take from Hollywood and Bollywood.

“We extract content from Hollywood and Bollywood without realizing its repercussions,” the PM said on January 19 while addressing social media influencers.

The premier, who himself has been divorced twice, said “importing the West’s most dangerous material” is destroying Pakistan’s family system.

“When I went to England for the first time, hardly one in 14 couples got divorced. Now, the divorce rate has jumped to almost 70% to 80% there,” he said.

He asked the influencers to use digital media in a way that it portrays a positive image of Pakistan internationally.

Thanks to the swift growth of digital media, the information flow knows no bounds, the PM added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hollywood Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.