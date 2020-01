Train traffic on the track heading from Punjab to Karachi has been stopped after a bogey derailed near Khairpur’s Wari Goth.

The Pakistan Business Express was travelling from Lahore to Karachi on Sunday when one of its bogies went off the track.

Due to this derailment, the movement of all other trains was also stopped.

No casualties have been reported but the track was damaged in the incident. Repair work is under way.