A three-year-old girl drowned after falling into a storm water drain in Karachi’s SITE Area at 4pm on Saturday.

Noor Fatima was playing near her house when she climbed onto a bridge. She fell off the bridge into the drain.

Her six-year-old brother saw her fall and immediately called their family. At first, the family searched in the sewage for the child themselves but later rescue teams came to search.

On Sunday, 24 hours after she fell in, Noor Fatima’s body still hadn’t been recovered.