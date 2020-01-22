Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Swabi police stations to have special desks for women

Posted: Jan 22, 2020
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
The District Police Officer in Swabi has ordered that women facilitation desks be established at every police station in the district.

According to an official order, the desks will be filing complaints by women, especially on the matters of gender crimes and domestic violence.

“Free legal aid, petition writing and other concerned services will be provided to the complainants,” the order reads.

At least nine female police officers will be posted at different stations to provide a friendly environment to women.

