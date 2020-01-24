Supreme Court hears case on NAB officers misusing their authority

A man moved Pakistan’s top court against his father’s alleged murder by NAB officers.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, took up the case on Friday.

The man’s lawyer told that court that the petitioner’s father, Rana Arshad, had reported alleged corruption of a former Sindh SSP Niaz Khosa.

He said that two NAB officers, Altaf Bhawani and Fayyaz Akbar, were appointed to investigate the claim. The two, however, sided with the police and advised the policeman to get Arshad killed because he was the only witness against him in the corruption case, he claimed, adding that soon after, Arshad was kidnapped and killed.

Even after Arshad’s death, a NAB court kept issuing him notices to record his statement in the case, according to the petitioner. The case was dismissed over Arshad’s ‘repeated absence’.

Arshad’s murder case was registered in Balochistan and not Sindh, his son said.

Justice Yahya Afridi remarked the Supreme Court cannot give instructions in the case because no other court would be able to challenge it then. He advised the petitioner to take the case to NAB, after which the petition was withdrawn.