Saturday, January 25, 2020  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Snowfall halts relief operation in Azad Kashmir

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Snowfall halts relief operation in Azad Kashmir

File Photo

Snow hit the mountainous areas of Azad Kashmir again on Saturday, halting the ongoing relief work in the area.

After the snowfall began, helicopters for relief work were stopped from taking off for areas where it snowed.

Work that had begun to reopen the blocked roads was also halted and power supply and telephone lines went down.

Earlier this week, aid from Saudi Arabia was distributed to residents of the region. Avalanches had hit the valley this month leading to dozens of deaths. Relief work was still under way but had to be stopped because of the heavy snowfall

FaceBook WhatsApp
Azad Kahsmir snowfall
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.