Snowfall halts relief operation in Azad Kashmir

Snow hit the mountainous areas of Azad Kashmir again on Saturday, halting the ongoing relief work in the area.

After the snowfall began, helicopters for relief work were stopped from taking off for areas where it snowed.

Work that had begun to reopen the blocked roads was also halted and power supply and telephone lines went down.

Earlier this week, aid from Saudi Arabia was distributed to residents of the region. Avalanches had hit the valley this month leading to dozens of deaths. Relief work was still under way but had to be stopped because of the heavy snowfall