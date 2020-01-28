Sindh IG Kaleem Imam: I’m not going anywhere

Sindh Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam said on Tuesday that he’s not going anywhere. The news of his transfer was a conspiracy against him, he said.

“There’s news of my transfer circulating and it is being portrayed this is the last event I’m attending,” the officer said while addressing the media during a martyr’s memorial ceremony at the Central Police Office in Karachi. “I’m not going anywhere,” he added.

Referring to the ceremony, he said that the inaugural was shown as his farewell ceremony. “Seems like the Sindh government wants to save money of my farewell party,” he said.

It will not be easy transferring me from my post,” Imam added.

The federal government on January 27 had decided to remove Imam after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to replace Sindh IG in a one-on-one meeting in Karachi on Monday.

Among the names suggested for the post, Mushtaq Ahmed Meher was the most likely to take the charge. “The name has been finalised and an official statement will be issued in a day or two,” Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani told SAMAA TV.

He added that professional bureaucrats and officers never sabotage their careers by sticking to their posts.

However, after a cabinet meeting on Monday, the Grand Democratic Alliance rejected the five names suggested by the Sindh government for the post.

The meeting led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the provincial government to come up with other names.