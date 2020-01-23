Sindh Food Authority seals four eateries on Karachi’s Burns Road

The Sindh Food Authority raided on Thursday hotels and restaurants on Karachi’s Burns Road. It sealed four eateries for violating rules and regulations.

These eateries included Al Naz Biryani Center, Hafiz Sweets, Hot & Spicy Restaurant and a fast food joint.

SFA Deputy Director Tariq Ahmed Qureshi told SAMAA Digital that these shops and restaurants did not have food quality licenses. He said their owners had been served notices three months ago.

“They are challenging the authority and we are here to enforce the government’s writ,” Qureshi said.

“The owners of the sealed shops and restaurants should get licenses for their businesses to function in the future.”

The operation against unlicensed eateries would continue in Karachi, the official added.