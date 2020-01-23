Sikh teen tells court she wishes to live with in-laws

The Lahore High Court started hearing on Thursday an alleged case of forced conversion. The parents of a 19-year-old from Nankana Sahib have claimed that their daughter was forcefully converted by a Muslim man after which he married her. The teenager, on the other hand, told the police that she chose to marry her husband.

Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the authorities if the young woman had met her parents.

Jagjit Kaur, who has changed her name to Ayesha after marriage, told the court that she has met her parents but wants to live with her in-laws.

Her brother, Manmohan Singh, claimed that the man’s family members have been threatening them. They took my sister first and then attacked the gurdwara, he remarked. “They have been trying to scare us. Is this how you want to treat us? Then send us somewhere else.”

Justice Naqvi said that the young woman is independent and the court can’t send her anywhere without her permission.

On the threats, the judge said that the situation is quite critical in Nankana Sahib and the man’s family shouldn’t have sent threats. If there have been any threats, then they will be dealt with under the cybercrime laws, he said.

The court has summoned the FIA director and Nankana Sahib DPO on the next hearing and the teenager has been sent to the Darul Aman shelter.

The case was highlighted after a few people had surrounded the gurdwara on January 3 to protest against a police raid on the house of a Muslim resident of Nankana Sahib.

The young Sikh woman’s family had accused the man of forcibly converting her to Islam and then marrying her. They had also filed an FIR against him and five others for kidnapping the woman on August 28.

The man’s family had also accused the police of mistreating them during the raid.

The protest was called off after local officials intervened and promised to investigate the raid.