Sunday, January 26, 2020  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Sikandar Raja to take oath as chief election commissioner Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Sikandar Raja to take oath as chief election commissioner Monday

Photo: File

The new chief election commissioner, Dr Sikandar Sultan Raja, will take oath on Monday (January 27).

His oath will be administered by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed at the Supreme Court. The event is scheduled to begin at 1pm.

Dr Raja, a former bureaucrat, was chosen to head the ECP by a parliamentary committee comprising government and opposition members. The previous election commissioner, Sardar Raza Khan, retired on December 6 and the post had been vacant ever since. Justice (retd) Altaf Qureshi, the member for Punjab, had been made acting chief election commissioner in the interim.

The delay in the appointment of a chief election commissioner had caused friction between the opposition and government. Debates on whom to appoint as the ECP members for Sindh and Balochistan had been ongoing for months before a consensus was finally reached.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ECP Sikandar Sultan Raja
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.