Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shamoon Abbasi releases first look of Delhi Gate

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Shamoon Abbasi releases first look of Delhi Gate

Actor-director Shamoon Abbasi is all set to grace the silver screen again in an upcoming film called Delhi Gate.

Taking to Instagram, Abbasi shared the first look of the film on New Year’s Eve, announcing that it will come out in 2020.

Delhi Gate is a romantic thriller where he will be playing the role of ‘Malik Gold’, the primary antagonist in the film. The film will be related to one of the 13 gates of the old walled city of Lahore.

Directed by Nadeem Cheema, Delhi Gate will star Jawed Sheikh, Roma Michael, Yasir Khan, Rashid Mehmood, Khalid Butt, Saud and Sheheryar Cheema.

The film is currently in its shooting phase. It is expected to release later this year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Delhi gate Shamoon Abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shamoon Abbasi, Film, Pakistan, Pakistani Cinema, Durj, Delhi, Delhi Gate
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.