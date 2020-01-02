Shamoon Abbasi releases first look of Delhi Gate

Actor-director Shamoon Abbasi is all set to grace the silver screen again in an upcoming film called Delhi Gate.

Taking to Instagram, Abbasi shared the first look of the film on New Year’s Eve, announcing that it will come out in 2020.

Delhi Gate is a romantic thriller where he will be playing the role of ‘Malik Gold’, the primary antagonist in the film. The film will be related to one of the 13 gates of the old walled city of Lahore.

Directed by Nadeem Cheema, Delhi Gate will star Jawed Sheikh, Roma Michael, Yasir Khan, Rashid Mehmood, Khalid Butt, Saud and Sheheryar Cheema.

The film is currently in its shooting phase. It is expected to release later this year.

