Saturday, January 25, 2020  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan News

Sewerage line being laid in Karachi’s Saddar to ‘help’ traffic

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

A new sewerage system is being laid on the road adjacent to the Saddar Parking Plaza in Karachi.

A road connecting the plaza to St Patrick’s Church and CIA Centre has been inundated with sewage water for the past year and the development work is being done to clear the road.

Thousands of commuters use this road to get to main Saddar and during peak hours, the area is plagued by traffic jams.

Recently, the KDA started laying down a new sewerage system on the road adjacent to the Saddar Parking Plaza.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The road that connects Lines Area to Saddar has been closed for traffic because of the construction work. Half of the main road leading from the Lines Area Corridor to Saddar has also been partially closed for development work.

KDA’s site engineer, Shahnawaz Ahmed, told SAMAA Digital that a new sewerage line is being laid in order to resolve the area’s sewage issues.

He said that the development work would be completed by the first week of February.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The main reason for this development work is the restoration of the parking plaza. The KDA has decided to restore the Saddar Parking Plaza (also called the LARP Parking Plaza) by next month. But before the plaza is restored, the area around it has to be fixed up in order to attract people looking to buy shop or office space.

Encroachments surrounding the plaza were removed by the KMC’s anti-encroachment department last week.

