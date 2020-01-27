Seven shot dead over marital dispute in Matiari’s Kandho

At least seven people were shot dead on Sunday over a marital dispute between the Rinds and Brohis in Matiari’s Kandho.

Four others were injured in the clash. They have been shifted to a hospital.

A Brohi woman had married a Rind man because of which the groups had been fighting for the past two years, according to the police.

“Late at night, some Brohis broke into the man’s house and opened fire on his family,” a police officer said.

The families of the deceased have staged a sit-in on the National Highway with the bodies because of which traffic on the highway has been affected.

They have accused the police of not investigating the case properly. The police have registered a case against the accused and have started operations to arrest them.