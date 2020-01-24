Senate standing committee to investigate rape, murder of Nowshera child

The Senate has sent the matter of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Nowshera to its standing committee.

The issue was raised by Senator Talha Mahmood of the JUI-F. He said the incident was tragic and should be investigated by the Senate standing committee.

A seven-year-old girl was found dead on Saturday in a water tank in the Ziarat Kaka Sahib town of Nowshera district. Two suspects have been arrested.

The girl’s body was shifted to DHQ Hospital Nowshera where a doctor confirmed that she was raped and strangled to death.

However, for an expert opinion, the body has been moved to Peshawar’s Khyber Medical College where her post-mortem examination has been conducted. The police now await the report.

Samples of both the victim and suspects have been sent for a DNA test to a forensic laboratory.

The police have apprehended two suspects who were caught with the victim’s body by her family and neighbours.

Deputy Senate Chairman Saleem Mandviwala assigned the matter to the standing committee.