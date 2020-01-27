Senate approves six-month maternity, three-month paternity leaves

The Senate passed on Monday the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2018. Women are entitled to a maternity leave of six months and men will get a paternity leave of three months, according to the bill.

Mothers and fathers may get further three- and one-month optional leaves but those will be unpaid, it says. The employer won’t be allowed to terminate the services of an employee for seeking leave under the provisions of the bill.

The bill was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Quratulain Marri. It had been with the senate standing committee for over a year.

Women didn’t not get maternity leave in government hospitals, said Marri. They were also discouraged from having too many children in the senate.

The government, however, opposed the bill. Economic Affairs Minister Barrister Hammad Azhar said that such long parental leaves were unnecessary.

The constitution already allows 90 days of maternity leave, he said. Nowhere in the world is such a long paternity leave given and it should be reduced to 15 days, according to the minister.

Male government employees already get a leave of 48 days while some women civil servants go on a three-month leave, Azhar said.

The Senate also passed the Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2019. It was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Senator Azam Swati said the vaccination bill would be approved by the National Assembly.