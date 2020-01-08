Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha title track is out

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Screengrab

Sarmad Khoosat has finally unveiled the title track of his second production Zindagi Tamasha. It comes after the critically acclaimed Manto. 

The song Zindagi Tamasha Bani performed and composed by Nimra Gilani is a tribute to the golden era of Pakistani film music. The video and song pay homage to lyricist Khawaja Pervez Sahab, music composer Wajahat Attre, singer Afshaan Jee and actor Mumtaaz Jee.

The music video was directed by Sundus Hashmi.

Earlier, Khoosat cleared the air and addressed the recent controversy related to his upcoming film.

The film ran into some trouble back home before it was even released. Earlier this month the trailer of Zindagi Tamasha was taken down from YouTube, much to fans’ disappointment. It will be uploaded once again with minor changes.

During a press conference, the directed has said that the decision was made after some people raised concerns over certain scenes featured in the trailer. According to the trailer, the film aims to shed a light on the misuse of the blasphemy law.

Zindagi Tamasha is slated to release on January 24, across Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

