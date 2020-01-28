Reports in Baldia, Uzair Baloch cases to be made public

The reports of the joint investigation teams in the Baldia Fire, Uzair Baloch, and Nisar Morai cases will be made public.

The Sindh High Court announced its reserved verdict on Tuesday on a petition filed by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.

Zaidi, in his petition, said that the facts in all three cases should be made public. He said that the joint investigation teams in all three cases included members of the ISI, MI, and FIA among others.

Many police and government officials were implicated in the cases. Now, those officers hold important positions and people should know who they are, the federal minister’s lawyer Advocate Umar Soomro argued. “The Sindh chief secretary wants to protect these people.”

More than 200 people were killed in Baldia Factory fire, the lawyer said, adding that Lyari had turned into a warzone when Uzair Baloch was still living there.

Soomro said that Zaidi had filed this petition when he wasn’t even an elected representative.

Baldia factory fire

At least 250 workers were burnt alive in a factory in Karachi’s Baldia Town on September 11, 2012. Nine people affiliated with the MQM, including Rauf Siddiqui, Bhola and Zubair, have been charged with setting the garment factory on fire after the factory owners refused to pay them Rs250 million as ‘protection’ money.

The owners were initially booked in the case and arrested for allegedly committing premeditated murder and neglecting the safety of their workers. They were granted bail in February 2013 and eventually fled to Dubai claiming that they have been receiving threats to their lives.

Uzair Baloch

Uzair Baloch, one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

On April 29, 2016 he confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms. He claimed that he was working with some members of the Sindh government and Karachi police.

Nisar Morai

Dr Nisar Mori, the former chairperson of the Fishermen Cooperative Society, has been accused of causing a loss of Rs343 million to the national exchequer.

He is said to be a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari.