Friday, January 24, 2020  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Rawalpindi man arrested for public display of weapons, misconduct

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rawalpindi man arrested for public display of weapons, misconduct

File photo: AFP

A man in Rawalpindi was arrested on Friday for illegal possession and display of weapons in public.

The man, identified as Nasir Mehmood alias Nasiri, has been accused of spreading fear amongst the residents of Jatli.

“We seized one rifle, two pistols and other ammunition from him,” a police officer said. He was arrested in the operation against terror by the Rawalpindi police, he said.

“The police have been working to reinstate law in the region,” said Saddar SP Ziauddin. “Operations by the police have been successful,” he added.

Investigations against others whom residents have complained about are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.