Rawalpindi man arrested for public display of weapons, misconduct

A man in Rawalpindi was arrested on Friday for illegal possession and display of weapons in public.

The man, identified as Nasir Mehmood alias Nasiri, has been accused of spreading fear amongst the residents of Jatli.

“We seized one rifle, two pistols and other ammunition from him,” a police officer said. He was arrested in the operation against terror by the Rawalpindi police, he said.

“The police have been working to reinstate law in the region,” said Saddar SP Ziauddin. “Operations by the police have been successful,” he added.

Investigations against others whom residents have complained about are under way.