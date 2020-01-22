Punjab officials shift convicted TLP workers to six different prisons

Eight-six workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, including its leader Khadim Rizvi’s brother Ameer Hussain Rizvi and nephew Mohammad Ali, have been shifted to six different prisons from District Jail, Attock on the orders of the Punjab Prisons’ inspector general.

The workers of TLP were sentenced to jail for 55 years each on January 16 for violent protests that sprang up following the acquittal of Asia Bibi by the Supreme Court in January 2019.

They were convicted by Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar for staging protests, destroying property and interfering with the police duties.

The convicted TLP workers were shifted from Attock prison to jails in Fasialabad, Sahiwal, Layyah, Pakpattan, Hafizabad and Okara.