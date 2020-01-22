Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Punjab CM approves construction of first bone marrow transplant centre

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Punjab CM approves construction of first bone marrow transplant centre

Photo: AFP

The first-ever bone marrow transplant centre will be established in Punjab next year. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved its construction on Wednesday.

The facility will comprise 100 beds and an OPD with the capacity of handling 1,000 patients, said Health Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

It will be the first of its kind public institute that offers bone marrow transplants and treatment for blood diseases, including cancer. Training of postgraduate students, nurses and hospital staff will also be carried out at the institute.

The health secretary said that the new centre will carry out up to 100 bone marrow transplants every year. Earlier, this procedure could only be carried out in a limited capacity—between 10 to 30 cases annually—at Children Hospital Lahore.

It will also treat blood disorders such as thalassemia, aplastic anaemia and blood cancers including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Punjab’s bone marrow transplant centre will start functioning by the middle or end of next year, said Awan. The next phase in its construction has to be approved by the planning and development board.

The expertise of haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi of the National Institute of Blood Diseases was sought for the project, Awan added.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Health Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.