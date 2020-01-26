‘PTI Punjab MNAs plead with PM to empower CM Buzdar’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the National Assembly from Punjab called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. They pleaded with the premier to empower Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, sources within the ruling party told SAMAA TV.

The meeting took place at the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Lahore.

PTI lawmakers told PM Khan that governance in Punjab was not good and that the chief minister should be empowered, according to the sources.

“Usman Buzdar has the powers, should he be instated as martial law administrator now,” the prime minister was quoted as asking lawmakers of his party.

During the meeting, PTI MNAs also apprised the prime minister of several issues prevailing in the province.

Raja Riaz told the prime minister that contrary to what he was being conveyed, the situation in Punjab was bad. “It is feared that the inflation-hit people may not attack our homes,” he said.

Malik Farooq said there’s a conflict of interest when it comes to agriculture in Punjab. Mobeen Ahmed spoke of the arrest of a party worker, who actually had filed a complaint regarding encroachment of his land.

PM Khan said the ones hatching conspiracies against CM Buzdar themselves wanted to become the chief minister, according to the sources.

He said he knew how these groups were formed and how many individuals were aspiring to be the chief minister.

“If Usman Buzdar didn’t remain the chief minister, then the Punjab government would also not be there,” the sources quoted the premier as saying.

“Asad Umar has informed me that some great work is being done in Punjab.”

The prime minister also held separate meetings with CM Buzdar and PTI members of the Punjab Assembly.