Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
PTI lawmaker Dua Bhutto questioned over fake social media accounts

Posted: Jan 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
MPA Dua Bhutto. Photo: Twitter/Dua Bhutto

The Federal Investigation Agency quizzed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the Sindh Assembly Dua Bhutto with regard to 20 different accounts active under her name on social media platforms.

FIA officials questioned the PTI lawmaker in the opposition lobby of the Sindh Assembly. The agency had received complaints of propaganda from these accounts.

Bhutto was flanked by party lawmakers Haleem Adil Sheikh and Jamal Siddiqui. The PTI lawmaker distanced herself from these accounts, saying that she had nothing to do with them.

She urged the officials to take action against the ones running these accounts.

Bhutto became a member of the Sindh Assembly on a seat reserved for women in 2018.

